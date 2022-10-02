Sunny & Breezy This Sunday Afternoon

We’ve seen abundant sunshine again today with temperatures ranging in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Tennessee Valley. Expect breezy conditions to continue through the early evening with occasional wind gusts up to 20 and 25 mph. Winds should start calming down after sunset with skies remaining clear overnight. We’ll wrap up your weekend on a cool and perhaps even chilly note as lows dip back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Make sure you grab a layer before you head out the door for your early morning commute on Monday. By the afternoon hours though, you should be able to lose the layer with highs warming up back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy again out of the north and northeast but expect no disruptions likely with any outdoor plans. Overnight lows will be tumbling into the mid 40s to low 50s.

Only change in the extended period is a slight warmup Tuesday through Thursday with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s. However, this warmup will be short-lived with a cold front on the way on Friday. Behind the front, highs will be cooler in the 70s next weekend and overnight lows will be tumbling back in the 40s and even 30s for some spots. While it is too early to know specifics at this point, we could be seeing our first potential frost of the fall season next Sunday.

