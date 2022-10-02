Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Officials: More than 120 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java,...
Police officers fire tear gas during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Clashes between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams in East Java province killed more than 100 fans and a number of police officers, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.(AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to stop brawls left 129 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday.

Several fights between supporters of the two rival soccer teams were reported inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java province’s Malang city after the Indonesian Premier League game ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The brawls that broke out just after the game ended late night Saturday prompted riot police to fire tear gas, which caused panic among supporters, said East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

More than 120 people have died after a soccer match turned violent in Indonesia, according to authorities. (CNN INDONESIA)

Hundreds of people ran to an exit gate in an effort to avoid the tear gas. Some suffocated in the chaos and others were trampled, killing 34 almost instantly.

More than 300 were rushed to nearby hospitals to treat injuries but many died on the way and during treatment, Afinta said.

He said the death toll is likely still increasing, since many of about 180 injured victims’ conditions were deteriorating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41,...
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash