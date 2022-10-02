‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam.

“I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s crazy. It was two months of waiting.”

The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.

She is following in the footsteps of her brother, Seth Harding, who in 2020 was on track to become Alabama’s youngest lawyer. While they both passed the bar at just 19 years old, Darden is a few months younger.

“He’s the youngest, like, in recorded history in Alabama,” Darden said. “Then, with me, beating that, that would make me the youngest ever, and then, because I’m a woman as well, it’s probably even more records than that.”

While she was originally interested in becoming a criminal defensive attorney, she currently works for Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery law firm that focuses on the first amendment and constitutional rights.

“It’s a Christian firm. So, we fight for religious liberty, mainly, that’s our focus,” she added.

The teen said she is motivated by her faith and desire to help others. She does have some advice for young people chasing their dreams.

“I guess, looking towards the end, and my future, where I want to be one day is what helped me through the day to day, muck and mire of studying and going to class,” Darden said. “Keeping the end goal in focus is really important to push through.”

Darden comes from a family of 10 children who all started college around the age of 12.

