Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in north Huntsville

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacts residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.

At this time, Huntsville Utilities does not know the cause of the outage.

