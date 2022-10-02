Deals
Guntersville motorcycle, car accident leaves 2 dead

Marshall County Coroner's Office confirms two dead after fatal accident.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County Coroner’s Office Facebook post says they responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway on Highway 431 in Guntersville, late Friday, September 30, 2022.

The call was in reference to a motorcycle versus car accident. Upon arriving on the scene both motorcycle riders were declared dead. They’ve been identified as husband and wife, Terrell Santana Glass, 31, and Candace Purser Glass, 31, both from Warrior, Alabama.

This is currently under investigation by the Guntersville Police.

