Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport...
FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.

Officials at Albuquerque International Sunport say all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet Sunday morning. They were taken by bus to the terminal, and no injuries were reported.

FBI officials say that the matter is being investigated and are not disclosing the nature of the security threat.

Airport officials say American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport are expected to see flight delays while the episode is investigated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41,...
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
William Darby was sentenced to 25 years
Federal judge denies City of Huntsville’s dismissal from Darby lawsuit

Latest News

Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast
A $7,000 reward is offered after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago during a road...
3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say
A $7,000 reward is offered after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago during a road...
3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say