Bulldogs win first game of the season

Alabama A&M defeats Bethune-Cookman 35-27 for Homecoming
Running back Donovan Eaglin (7) celebrates with Carson Vinson (76) after a Touchdown against Bethune-Cookman Saturday October 1st(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A great crowd inside Louis Crews Stadium left the campus of Alabama A&M celebrating.

The Bulldogs, winless heading into their game with Bethune-Cookman held on to win their first game and SWAC Conference game of the regular season 25-27.

“Thousands and thousands of people came back,” Head Coach Connell Maynor said after the game. “The Bulldogs nation, alumni, ex-players, friends’ family, and they came back to see us win the game, and we were able to do that. So, it was a great weekend for everybody.”

Alabama A&M relied on Donovan Eaglin in the backfield to set the tone against the Wildcats. The Michigan State transfer rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns to pace Alabama A&M (1-4, 1-1 SWAC).

Quarterback and Pelham, Alabama native Xavier Lankford three three second half Touchdowns to seal the win.

“Guys understood that our backs were against the wall, Connell Maynor added. “But we still in control, if we win out we have one loss in the conference along with FAM (Florida A&M), and if we win out in the conference and we beat Jackson (Jackson State), we will all have one loss. So, we’re still in control, we just have to take it one game at a time and play one week at a time but it was a great win, a great win.”

Alabama A&M host Grambling at Louis Crews Stadium October 8th. Kickoff is set for 1PM.

