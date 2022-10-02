Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Breezy winds again with sun & 70s this afternoon

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Sunday morning!  The steady breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing, we will start off this morning with fair skies and cool temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. 

Today will be another great day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s, winds will be breezy again from the northeast gusting over 25 miles per hour at times.  Skies remain clear overnight with lows staying a bit more mild in the upper 40s to middle 50s. 

High pressure will stay in control of our weather as we head through the work week, with many students on Fall break this will be perfect for any outside activities.  We will stay dry and have plenty of sun throughout the week, highs will gradually warm back into the lower to middle 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. 

Another front will come through on Thursday evening and will knock our highs back into the 70s by Friday into next weekend.  This front will come through dry without any rain or storms, adding to our stretch of rain-free days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41,...
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Hello October! Picture-Perfect Weather This Weekend
WAFF 48's Meteorologist Eric Burke
A perfect weekend to kick off October
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather October 1 at 5 p.m.
WAFF 48's 10 Day Forecast
A perfect weekend to kick off October