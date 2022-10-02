Breezy winds again with sun & 70s this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The steady breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing, so we will start off this morning with fair skies and cool temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today will be another great day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s, winds will be breezy again from the northeast gusting over 25 miles per hour at times. Skies remain clear overnight with lows staying a bit more mild in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

High pressure will stay in control of our weather as we head through the work week, with many students on fall break this will be perfect for any outside activities. We will stay dry and have plenty of sun throughout the week, highs will gradually warm back into the lower to middle 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Another front will come through on Thursday evening and will knock our highs back into the 70s by Friday into next weekend. This front will come through dry without any rain or storms, adding to our stretch of rain-free days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.