A perfect weekend to kick off October

Good Saturday morning! The steady breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing, we will start off this morning with fair skies and cool temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today will be a great start to the month of October with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s, winds will be breezy again from the north gusting over 25 miles per hour at times. Skies remain clear overnight with lows dipping into the upper 40s to middle 50s. Sunday will bring more sunshine and slightly cooler highs in the middle 70s, winds will stay breezy from the north.

High pressure will stay in control of our weather as we head through the work week, with many students on Fall break this will be perfect for any outside activities. We will stay rain free and have plenty of sun throughout the week, highs will gradually warm back into the lower 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Another front will come through on Thursday evening and will knock our highs back into the 70s by Friday into next weekend.

