Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued

Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian. (Source: CNN, Hope Labriola/Lisbeth Whelan)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Stories of incredible water rescues by members of the Cajun Navy in the Fort Myers Beach area after Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge as the water recedes.

One such story involves 45-year-old Hope Labriola, who stood naked on her bed for hours inside her mobile home before she was rescued.

Her friend Lisbeth Whelan recorded an emotional phone call between the two, as Labriola was at the end of her rope before being rescued.

“There’s nowhere anyone can go. Waves are going down my street,” Labriola is heard saying during the phone call. “I am so cold!”

The 45-year-old woman was reportedly treated for hypothermia after her rescue.

Labriola said she does not plan to move back to Fort Myers Beach because “the place is wiped out.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
Former UAH hockey player charged with rape flees to Finland
Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
McGregor Shooting 9.29.22
5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs