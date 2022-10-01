Homeowners in Madison County see propery tax increase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 190,000 bills are hitting mailboxes across the county pulling in roughly $340 million.

That’s almost a $50 million increase from last year.

Missie Byrd is one of many homeowners in Madison County who have seen a significant increase in their property taxes. She says increases like these can be harmful to certain communities as the country faces record inflation.

“I feel particularly for older people - older couples who are on a fixed income or even younger people who are on a fixed income- this is a huge bite- on a time when our incomes are already stretched.”

She says she was surprised her property tax jumped to $172 compared to what she paid last year.

“It was a big jump - it was definitely the biggest jump I’ve ever seen in my 30 years living here so it was a shock”

Deputy Tax Collector, Cassandra Wilson says the housing market is seeing increases at all levels.

“The cost of building homes - has gone up tremendously- therefore it’s affected the appraised values which has caused an increase in property taxes.”

She says taxpayers still have options. She says think if taxpayers are concerned their properties are not appraised at fair market value then they should contact the tax assessor’s office - and they’d be more than happy to help.

