Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Homeowners in Madison County see propery tax increase

Madison County property tax see increase
By Romario Gardner
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 190,000 bills are hitting mailboxes across the county pulling in roughly $340 million.

That’s almost a $50 million increase from last year.

Missie Byrd is one of many homeowners in Madison County who have seen a significant increase in their property taxes. She says increases like these can be harmful to certain communities as the country faces record inflation.

“I feel particularly for older people - older couples who are on a fixed income or even younger people who are on a fixed income- this is a huge bite- on a time when our incomes are already stretched.”

She says she was surprised her property tax jumped to $172 compared to what she paid last year.

“It was a big jump - it was definitely the biggest jump I’ve ever seen in my 30 years living here so it was a shock”

Deputy Tax Collector, Cassandra Wilson says the housing market is seeing increases at all levels.

“The cost of building homes - has gone up tremendously- therefore it’s affected the appraised values which has caused an increase in property taxes.”

She says taxpayers still have options. She says think if taxpayers are concerned their properties are not appraised at fair market value then they should contact the tax assessor’s office - and they’d be more than happy to help.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say
A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41,...
Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say

Latest News

48 Blitz - Every Friday at 10 p.m.
48 Blitz: Hartselle at Muscle Shoals headlines week 6 of the 2022 season
WAFF 48's Meteorologist Eric Burke
A perfect weekend to kick off October
WAFF 48's 10 Day Forecast
A perfect weekend to kick off October
Remembering Sgt. Nick Risner: One year since deadly officer-involved shooting
48 Exclusive: Lieutenant Max Dotson speaks a year after losing his best friend