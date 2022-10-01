Hello October! Picture-Perfect Weather This Weekend

What a perfect way to kick off the first day and weekend in October with plenty of sunshine and no chance for rain in the forecast! Temperatures this afternoon are a bit warmer across the Tennessee Valley ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s, but with a few breezes out of the north we’re still getting that fall feel. Expect wind gusts at times up to 20 and 25 mph through the early evening, but winds should be dying down shortly after sunset. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

More beautiful weather is in store for your Sunday, so get out on those fall outdoor activities. Afternoon highs will once again be peaking in the upper 70s and low 80s with a few breezes here and there. Not much change in the forecast through the evening hours with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

We’ll be staying rain-free as we head into your next work week and throughout the extended forecast with a slight warming trend Tuesday through Thursday. Expect highs to climb more into the low and mid 80s with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. A dry cold front though will come through late Thursday into Friday morning knocking down our highs back into the 70s by Friday afternoon and into next weekend.

