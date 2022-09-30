Deals
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening.

According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets.

As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to a bushfire on the railroad tracks from Jefferson to the library likely from transformers.

Officers are reporting congestion in the area and customers may experience power issues.

Athens Police Department Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

