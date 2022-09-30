Start Your Engines: TVL takes on Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Another weekend of racing is kicking off and the Tennessee Valley Living crew hit the track in Talladega to see what it’s all about.

The NASCAR playoffs are back with the YellaWood 500 happening at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2. The race brings in some of NASCAR’s biggest stars as they continue their quest for the Bill France Cup!

Payton Walker talks with drivers, has some fun with fans and much, much more.

First up is an interview with a man who grew up on the track and is keeping the family name alive, NASCAR driver, Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Earnhardt talks legacy on the track

Next, hear from the man who oversees it all, Track President, Brian Crichton.

Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton joined TVL.

Whoever said racing is for boys, never met Race Director Tiffany Myrick. She’s the first woman to ever hold the position and is a trailblazer on and off the track.

NASCAR Race Director Tiffany Myrick joined TVL.

And what’s Talladega without the fans?!

You’re going to love Talladega Super Fan Kevin Boso and the stories he’s got from 20 years at Talladega!

Kevin Boso goes to Talladega Superspeedway every year.

While you’re watching all that racing or tailgating with the fam, you’ve got to have something to eat! We’re checking out the menu with Speedway Chef, Kevin Kleinik.

Get an inside look at what will be served at Talladega this weekend!

Other special guests include NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace who is the second Black driver to win in the Cup Series with his victory at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021!

Bubba Wallace talks 2022 Yellawood 500

Nikki Clark is another woman involved in the racing world. Host of the podcast, “Women Take the Wheel,” she’s setting the record straight that NASCAR is certainly not male dominated.

Nikki Clark joined TVL to talk about the roles women play in racing.

The YellaWood 500 kicks off Sunday, October 2 at 1 p.m. You can watch the race on WAFF 48 on NBC!

