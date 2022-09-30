Deals
Start Your Engines: TVL is live on location from Talladega Superspeedway

TVL heads to Talladega(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tune in this morning at 11 a.m. as the entire Tennessee Valley Living team heads to Talladega in preparation for another major race weekend.

Today’s show includes interviews with drivers, fun with fans, and much, much more.

The show begins with some fun on the track and an interview with track President Brian Crichton. Next, you will hear from a Talladega Super Fan and see a race weekend taste test.

Other special guests include Nikki Clark, host of the “Women Behind the Wheel” podcast, and NASCAR Driver Jeffrey Earnhardt.

WATCH THE SHOW LIVE HERE

