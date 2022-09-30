Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Perfect Fall Friday!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After chilly temperatures this morning, we’ve warmed up this afternoon into the upper 60s across the Tennessee Valley. Expect highs to peak back in the mid 70s later this afternoon with plenty of sunshine making for a perfect fall Friday! Breezy conditions will be likely through the early evening with occasional wind gusts up to 20 and 25 mph, but winds should start calming down shortly after sunset. Tonight will be great for any high school football games with temperatures dipping into the 60s. Overnight lows will be tumbling back into the mid 40s and low 50s.

Beautiful fall weather continues as we kick off the first weekend of October with highs a bit more mild in the mid to upper 70s, and no rain chances. We could see some added cloud cover move in across portions in far northeast Alabama with the remnants of Ian tracking to the north over the Carolinas and Virginia, but again we’ll all be staying completely dry.

Not much change in the extended forecast as we head into your next upcoming work week with no chance for rain through the next seven to ten days. Highs will be a bit warmer and top out in the upper 70s and low 80s each day with overnight lows staying cool in the 50s each night.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
Former UAH hockey player charged with rape flees to Finland
Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

WAFF AM 11:30-12:00pm - TVL – Syncbak
WAFF Friday noon weather forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Beautiful Friday & weekend ahead!
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast