After chilly temperatures this morning, we’ve warmed up this afternoon into the upper 60s across the Tennessee Valley. Expect highs to peak back in the mid 70s later this afternoon with plenty of sunshine making for a perfect fall Friday! Breezy conditions will be likely through the early evening with occasional wind gusts up to 20 and 25 mph, but winds should start calming down shortly after sunset. Tonight will be great for any high school football games with temperatures dipping into the 60s. Overnight lows will be tumbling back into the mid 40s and low 50s.

Beautiful fall weather continues as we kick off the first weekend of October with highs a bit more mild in the mid to upper 70s, and no rain chances. We could see some added cloud cover move in across portions in far northeast Alabama with the remnants of Ian tracking to the north over the Carolinas and Virginia, but again we’ll all be staying completely dry.

Not much change in the extended forecast as we head into your next upcoming work week with no chance for rain through the next seven to ten days. Highs will be a bit warmer and top out in the upper 70s and low 80s each day with overnight lows staying cool in the 50s each night.

