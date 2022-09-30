Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Financial Friday: Understanding the ABC’s of Medicare

There are four parts of Medicare: Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D.
Open enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7.
By Haley Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The world of Medicare can be a very confusing process. To get the coverage that’s best for you, it’s important to know your options. Open enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7. During this time you can join, switch, or drop a plan. Your coverage will begin on January 1, 2023.

Medicare Insurance Specialist Roderick Green, with Redstone Insurance Services, explained Medicare’s four basic parts and what each one covers.

  • Medicare Part A covers inpatient hospital care. It also covers skilled nursing care and hospice care.
  • Medicare Part B covers outpatient medicare care. It also covers other medical equipment like walkers, oxygen tanks, and CPAP machines.
  • Medicare Part C is also known as the Medicare Advantage Plan. This basically combines Parts A and B into one plan. Many plans include prescription drug coverage as well. These plans often also offer additional benefits such as dental, vision, and fitness.
  • Part D covers prescription drugs. This also includes many generic and brand-name prescription medications. Each plan creates a list of the drugs that it covers.

Green says the plan that works best for your spouse or a friend might not work for you.

If you still have questions about the open enrollment period, Redstone Federal Credit Union is hosting 2 free seminars. It’s open to anyone, not just Redstone Federal Members. They will be held Wednesday, October 12th. The first session is from 1:00-3:00. The second is from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

To learn more about Medicare, visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-633-4227.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
Former UAH hockey player charged with rape flees to Finland
Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Another varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

TVL heads to Talladega
Start Your Engines: TVL is live on location from Talladega Superspeedway
Man faces interference with custody charge after allegedly bringing teen from Ohio to Alabama
Man faces interference with custody charge after allegedly bringing teen from Ohio to Alabama
Kitchen Cops: September 30, 2022
Kitchen Cops: September 30, 2022
Anthem house breaks grounds
Anthem house breaks grounds