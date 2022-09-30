Deals
LIVE: Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month reception and delivering remarks. (POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a reception celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday afternoon.

The president is expected to deliver remarks during the event.

Biden formally designated Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month in a proclamation released on Sept. 14.

“During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we reaffirm that diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths,” Biden said.

The White House also listed what he said his administration has done and will continue to do to support Hispanic communities, such as providing loans to Hispanic-owned small businesses, helping Hispanic students pursue higher education and working to create a “fair, humane, and orderly” immigration system.

Biden has appointed several people of Hispanic heritage to his administration, including Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Former UAH hockey player charged with rape flees to Finland
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
A high number of injuries is prompting school districts to cancel football seasons.
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
In Delaware vs. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the dispute is over who gets to cash unclaimed...
Pictured are two of the brands of Old Europe Cheese brie and Camembert products under recall...
According to Toledo police, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments when they...
