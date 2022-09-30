Beautiful Friday & weekend ahead!

Good morning and happy Friday! We start off this morning with fair skies overhead and comfortably cool temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s, jackets will be a good idea heading out the door.

Already this morning we have a steady north wind between 5 to 10 miles per hour that will increase through the late morning, expect some occasional wind gusts over 25 mph at times during the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for this afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s. Tonight will be a great night for high school football games with evening temperatures in the 60s. Clear skies stay with us overnight with lows dropping into the middle 40s to lower 50s again.

We have a fantastic weekend to kick off the month of October with no rain chances and plenty of sunshine, highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the middle to upper 70s. The breezy winds we have been dealing with over the last several days will stay with us along with a high pollen count for ragweed, sagebrush and grasses.

The great stretch of Fall weather will not be going away any time soon as high pressure will stay in control. Next week will stay sunny and dry with highs warming a bit into the upper 70s to lower 80s each afternoon, lows will stay mild in the low to middle 50s.

