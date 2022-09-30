Deals
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone Co. sheriff’s appeal

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals announced its decision on nearly 60 cases. One of those cases was that of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.

On Friday afternoon the Alabama Court of Appeals denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court.

In August 2021 Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail after being convicted on theft and ethics charges on Aug. 9 that same year.

He was accused of stealing donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest and soliciting money from Sheriff’s Office employees.

A year later, Blakely and his attorneys presented the evidence that Judge Pamela Baschab’s license had expired 10 months before Blakely’s trial.

Blakey’s attorneys were quick to use this information in efforts to appeal his convictions and sentencing, the team also requested that Judge Busche be recused from the trial and that it be placed back in the hands of the circuit court.

The Alabama Court of Appeals decided to deny Blakely’s request to recuse Judge Baschab and appeal his convictions.

This comes a day after the former sheriff held a book discussion and signing at Athens Library on Thursday.

WAFF 48 reached out to Blakely and his team and received this statement from one of his attorneys.

" After the verdict, I told the media we are extremely grateful to the jury for acquitting Mike Blakely of 11 of the 13 counts. We are reviewing the opinion from the Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals. We will file an application for rehearing before the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and then we will file a petition for a writ of certiorari to [the] Alabama Supreme Court to review this process.

Mark McDaniel, attorney

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

