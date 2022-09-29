You can now take your dog for a swim at Huntsville’s Dog Splash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to book a swimming pool for you to spend time with your dog? Well now you can at Dog Splash in Huntsville!

Book a session online and enjoy a day at the pool with your pup! Dog Splash is open year-found with indoor swimming and you must 18 years or older to swim.

To check out all that Dog Splash has to offer, visit the website, linked here!

