Two Alabama men federally indicted for possession of stolen mail, postal service key

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing stolen mail and a Postal Service key.

A U.S. District Court charged Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, with one count of unlawful possession of stolen mail. Lowe was also charged with one count of unlawful possession of a Postal Service key.

According to the Department of Justice, the incident happened on Sept. 6.

Both men charged are from Birmingham.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.