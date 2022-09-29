Deals
Sold-out Tennessee against Alabama to air on WVLT, Kentucky game sold out

Tennessee is 4-0 ahead of its next big game against LSU on Oct. 8.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the...
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are two more games on Tennessee Football’s schedule that have sold out.

The Vols announced Thursday that their game against Alabama on Oct. 15 and game against Kentucky on Oct. 29 were both officially sold out. Both games will be in Neyland Stadium.

As of now, Tennessee is 4-0 following a 38-33 win over long-standing rivals, Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 24. Although in a bye week, the Volunteers will go head-to-head with LSU Tigers on Oct. 8.

Tennessee is currently ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll, which is its best ranking since 2006 and its first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016, according to AP.

Did you miss out on your Alabama ticket? Not a problem, the game will air on WVLT at 3:30 p.m.

The tickets for the UT Martin game on Oct. 22 and Missouri game on Nov. 12 are limited.

