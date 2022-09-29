Prosecutors request mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors are asking for a mental health evaluation of a man accused of shooting and killing a Sheffield police officer last year.
According to online court documents filed on Thursday, the State of Alabama filed a request for a psychological examination of Brian Martin.
The state said the grounds for this request are as follows:
- The defendant, on or about the 28thday of April, 2022 entered a plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the above styled cause.
- By his plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, the defendant has raised a mental health defense.
- The State contends that under the applicable rules, it is entitled to a psychological evaluation by a State retained psychiatrist or psychologist to explore the defendant’s mental condition at the time the offense was committed.
Martin entered a not guilty plea in April 2022 after police say he shot and killed Officer Nick Risner and William Mealback in October 2021.
