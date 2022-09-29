Deals
Prosecutors request mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer

Martin entered a not guilty plea in April 2022 after being accused of shooting and killing officer Nick Risner and William Mealback in October 2021.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors are asking for a mental health evaluation of a man accused of shooting and killing a Sheffield police officer last year.

According to online court documents filed on Thursday, the State of Alabama filed a request for a psychological examination of Brian Martin.

The state said the grounds for this request are as follows:

  • The defendant, on or about the 28thday of April, 2022 entered a plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the above styled cause.
  • By his plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, the defendant has raised a mental health defense.
  • The State contends that under the applicable rules, it is entitled to a psychological evaluation by a State retained psychiatrist or psychologist to explore the defendant’s mental condition at the time the offense was committed.

Martin entered a not guilty plea in April 2022 after police say he shot and killed Officer Nick Risner and William Mealback in October 2021.

