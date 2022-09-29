Marshall County crash results in lane closures on AL Highway 69

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Marshall County is impacting traffic on Highway 69 on Thursday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash near Warrenton Road caused lane closures on the highway shortly before 8 a.m. on September 29.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division remain on the scene at this time.

