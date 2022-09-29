Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Marshall County crash results in lane closures on AL Highway 69

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Marshall County is impacting traffic on Highway 69 on Thursday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash near Warrenton Road caused lane closures on the highway shortly before 8 a.m. on September 29.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division remain on the scene at this time.

Check this story for updates throughout the morning. Click here to view WAFF’s interactive traffic map.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
California detectives say they searched a home last week and found a body on the floor of what...
Man accused of stealing from, living with dead roommate for the past 4 years, DA says
Both men were charged with capital murder in a 2019 killing.
‘I want justice’ mother of 2019 murder victim to attend trial

Latest News

Medical professionals say that there are different flu shots that are better suited for people...
Medical professionals recommend specific flu shots for elderly
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Lawsuit filed following Red Bay daycare death
Lawsuit filed following Red Bay daycare death
Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from property
Tuscumbia man faces animal cruelty charges after over 30 animals removed from property