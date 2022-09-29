Deals
Man extradited from Germany facing international parental kidnapping charge

A former Madison County resident appeared in federal court on Thursday to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping.
A former Madison County resident appeared in federal court on Thursday to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Madison County resident appeared in federal court on Thursday to answer federal charges of international parental kidnapping.

Igor Slobodskyi, 51, was extradited from Germany to the United States. He was arraigned on a one count indictment charging him with removing two children under 16 years old from the U.S. and keeping those children outside of the U.S. with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights.

The maximum penalty for international parental kidnapping is three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

