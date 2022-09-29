Deals
Local utility companies send crews to aid in hurricane relief

Fayetteville Utilities heading south
By Matthew King
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ten. (WAFF) - Power lines are down across Florida due to the strong winds of Hurricane Ian.

As the storm pushes north, a crew from Fayetteville Public Utilities is preparing to head south to restore power to areas left in the dark.

Fayetteville Public Utilities CEO Britt Dye said his crews will restore power outages in Okefenokee, Georgia for as long as they are needed.

Although the crew’s work is important it is also dangerous as they will have to drive equipment through deep water and deal with electricity.

”It’s very dangerous,” Dye said. “I’ll go back to the generator situation. If it’s not properly connected, lines could be laying there and they could be hot. Our guys have many steps to go through to make sure it’s grounded and de-energized before they ever touch the line.”

Fayetteville is not the only community sending utility workers south. In response to a mutual aid request from Orlando Utilities Commission, Huntsville Utilities is sending a crew of eight to Florida.

According to Huntsville Utilities, their exact destination and departure time have not been determined.

Huntsville Utilities has also released four contractor crews from Sparks Energy, Inc. to assist with restoration.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

