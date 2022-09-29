Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Huntsville Utilities sends crew to assist in Florida’s massive power outage

'Help is on the way': Huntsville Utilities providing assistance to Florida
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight workers. Four trucks. That’s the crew Huntsville Utilities is sending down to Orlando to assist in getting the lights back on for Floridians.

Huntsville Utilities representative Joe Gehrdes says this is a part of their Mutual Aid Agreement with the Orlando Utilities Commission.

“We got a call from an old friend in Florida (OUC), we’ve been down there to help them before and so our crews were on standby until just minutes ago,” Gehrdes said.

The company sends down its workers voluntarily, acting in good faith so that if Huntsville needs a helping hand, the favor can be returned. Gehrdes says the system the eight-man team will be working on is no different from the one in Huntsville.

“It’s fortunate we got the call from Orlando because our line workers have worked on their system before, there’s some familiarity there that will help them help us restore the power more quickly for their customers,” Gehrdes said.

This isn’t the first time the company has offered a helping hand either.

“The last storm we responded to was Michael and we had crews go to Southwestern Georgia and they went across the line to Florida as well just offshore from where the storm made landfall,” Gehrdes said.

Gehrdes says there’s no timetable for the worker’s return, but expects them to return after a week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources,...
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69

Latest News

Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
When it comes to employees at Huntsville Utilities, it’s all hands on deck.
'Help is on the way': Huntsville Utilities providing assistance to Florida
Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing