Huntsville Utilities sends crew to assist in Florida’s massive power outage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eight workers. Four trucks. That’s the crew Huntsville Utilities is sending down to Orlando to assist in getting the lights back on for Floridians.

Huntsville Utilities representative Joe Gehrdes says this is a part of their Mutual Aid Agreement with the Orlando Utilities Commission.

“We got a call from an old friend in Florida (OUC), we’ve been down there to help them before and so our crews were on standby until just minutes ago,” Gehrdes said.

The company sends down its workers voluntarily, acting in good faith so that if Huntsville needs a helping hand, the favor can be returned. Gehrdes says the system the eight-man team will be working on is no different from the one in Huntsville.

“It’s fortunate we got the call from Orlando because our line workers have worked on their system before, there’s some familiarity there that will help them help us restore the power more quickly for their customers,” Gehrdes said.

This isn’t the first time the company has offered a helping hand either.

“The last storm we responded to was Michael and we had crews go to Southwestern Georgia and they went across the line to Florida as well just offshore from where the storm made landfall,” Gehrdes said.

Gehrdes says there’s no timetable for the worker’s return, but expects them to return after a week.

