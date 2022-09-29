Huntsville Transit invites community to take improvement survey

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Transit is giving its residents a chance to voice their opinions about public transportation through a survey.

This survey is a part of an effort to engage with the community about improving the system. Feedback from the survey will be used in a comprehensive study that shapes operations for the Orbit shuttle and Access paratransit service.

Director of Huntsville’s Parking and Public Transportation Department, Quisha Bryant says the opinion of the community is important and the impact could influence the future.

“We hope riders and non-riders will take the time to answer the brief survey before it expires,” Bryant said. “The feedback we receive today will influence what kind of Huntsville Transit we have tomorrow and the next few years.”

Over the past couple of months Huntsville Transit, along with representatives from Nelson\Nygaard, held public meetings to hear from the community about public transportation.

According to Bryant, Orbit riders expressed a strong interest in adding Sunday service during those meetings. Riders also requested more frequent buses, later run times and service to new areas.

To take the survey click here, to learn more about the transit study visit GoHuntsvilleTransit.com.

The deadline for the survey is Friday, Sept. 30.

