Gov. Ivey awards funds for outdoor recreation

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced funds to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama on Thursday.

The funds from the federal Recreation Trails Program total $1.64 million and will be used to build, restore and improve trails.

Gov. Ivey said these funds will be important in keeping the trails in good shape.

“Alabama’s outdoor trails are an excellent invitation for individuals, groups and families to get outside and enjoy our state’s natural beauty,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am proud to award these funds and create more opportunities for Alabamians and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation in our beautiful state.”

The following communities will receive funds:

Brundidge – $200,000 to resurface with asphalt and extend the trail at Ramage Park and expand the parking area.

Calhoun County Commission – $300,000 to construct a trailhead campsite with water, sewer and electric hookups at the former Fort McClellan Army base in Anniston. The site offers about 20 miles of trails for hiking and horseback riding.

Cleveland – $90,148 to construct a walking trail, new gate and benches at the Cleveland Family Recreation and Wildlife Habitat area. The project will include building a boardwalk across a pond.

Colbert County Commission – $244,952 to expand the Alloys Park campground by adding 17 campsites with hookups, a parking area and sidewalks. The campground is located at the Wilson Lake compound of the Tennessee River.

City of Cullman – $300,000 to construct a partially lighted motorized trail for golf carts at Palomino RV Resort at Burrow-Hamilton Farm. The 170-acre park is located off Cullman County Road 222 west of Interstate 65. It offers recreational vehicle and other campers opportunities to fish, paddle, swim and play pickleball and basketball and more.

City of Fayette – $210,000 to construct a ¼-mile-long, 10-foot-wide multi-use trail in downtown along an abandoned railroad bed as part of the first phase of the 2.2-mile-long project. The trail will extend from the Fayette Railroad Depot to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Opelika – $210,000 to construct a multi-use trail along the banks of Pepperell Branch off Waverly Parkway and U.S. Highway 280.

Slocomb – $88,032 to construct a 1.75-mile walking and bicycling trail and a parking area south of McCullough Road.

