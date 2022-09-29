Deals
DIYs we love for fall that are actually cute and easy

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The seasons are chagning and if you’re wanting to update your home with some fall flair, we’re loving these ideas from Julia Greene.

Greene has nearly 100k followers on her Instagram, @greeneacresfarmhouse, where she shares all of her best design and decor ideas that are actually attainable.

She joined TVL to show off some of her favorite DIYS that don’t take too much work or money! You know, the priorities.

Greene is showing us how to take a carved pumpkin and turn it into a beautiful flower arrangement, how to turn any summer wreath into one for fall and how to turn an old plastic pumpkin into a gorgeous terracotta piece!

