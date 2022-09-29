Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was caught on camera checking out of a local big box store.

The surveillance images look pretty harmless but detectives say what she did wasn’t.

Huntsville Police are searching for a woman they say on Sept. 8 broke into a car and took $400, checks and credit cards.

Not long after she was caught on camera at Walmart on University using those stolen credit cards.

Huntsville Police are still looking for a few people in the area.

Philip Payton is accused of using a stolen card and spending almost $15,000.

Jennifer Ramirez allegedly exposed a child to cocaine and marijuana. She is charged with chemical endangerment of a family member.

Maya Tabscott is accused of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise at a local Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Officers believe Kirk Wiggins manipulated a check/money order and cashed it. Wiggins is charged with theft by deception.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

