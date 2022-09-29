Cool This Morning...Dry & Breezy By the Afternoon

Once again, it is a cool start to the day with temperatures across North Alabama sitting in the upper 40s and low 50s. As we head throughout your mid to late morning hours and into the afternoon, we will gradually be warming up into the mid 70s. A bit warmer than yesterday, but highs will remain below average, so keep a light jacket nearby. Expect breezy conditions by the afternoon and into the early evening with winds gusting up to 15-20 mph out of the north and north east. Another cool night is in store with overnight lows falling back into the low 40s and low 50s.

Not much change in the forecast as we head throughout the rest of your work week and upcoming weekend. Highs will likely remain in the 70s with overnight lows staying cool in the low 50s and upper 40s each night. We have left in a slight chance for spotty showers in our far northeastern counties on Saturday, but models continue to trend the main moisture associated with what will be the remnants of Ian eastward of the Tennessee Valley, so most of us if not all of us will be staying dry. Dry conditions look to stick around through the extended forecast.

After making landfall in southwestern Florida as a very powerful Category 4 hurricane, Ian is now a Tropical Storm and is emerging back over the Atlantic. Ian is forecasted to track north northwestward and make landfall again at Tropical Storm status somewhere along the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.

