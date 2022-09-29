Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Battle of two undefeated programs: Trojans host Tigers Friday

48 Blitz Week 6 Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals hosts Hartselle
48 Blitz Week 6 Game of the Week: Muscle Shoals hosts Hartselle(Georgia Chambers)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Week 6 48 Blitz Game of the Week features two undefeated programs in a three-way tie for first in Region 7: Muscle Shoals and Hartselle. Decatur is the third school in Region 7 still undefeated, all three football programs 2-0 in the region.

“We’re just now in the meat of the region schedule, so we have to take it one game at a time and try to qualify for the playoffs,” Trojans Head Coach Scott Basden said.

Coach Basden pinpointed the offensive and defensive lines as strengths for this year’s Trojans team. Muscle Shoals posted a 68-0 shutout win against their region opponent Columbia, and the most points allowed was against a 7A program. Muscle Shoals defeated Florence 44-28 in Week 2.

As for Hartselle, the Tigers have held their opponents to under ten points in four of their six match-ups. Earlier in the season, Head Coach Bryan Moore said the quarterback position had been a point of emphasis for the Tigers after graduating starting quarterback JT Blackwood last year. Jack Smith stepped up as a leader of this team since Week 0, when he was named the 48 Blitz Player of the Week. Hartselle averages around 44 points per game.

Friday’s game is slated for 7:00 P.M. in the Shoals.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
A large police presence was on the scene of an arrest on Memorial Parkway
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

48 Blitz Week 5 Player of the Week
48 Blitz Week 5 Player of the Week
Gov. Ivey with Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team
AHSAA adopts new rule that accommodates religious requests
Alabama A&M Bulldogs host Bethune-Cookman Saturday for Homecoming
Bulldogs search for first win
48 Blitz Week 5: Play of the Week
48 Blitz Week 5: Play of the Week