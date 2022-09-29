Battle of two undefeated programs: Trojans host Tigers Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Week 6 48 Blitz Game of the Week features two undefeated programs in a three-way tie for first in Region 7: Muscle Shoals and Hartselle. Decatur is the third school in Region 7 still undefeated, all three football programs 2-0 in the region.

“We’re just now in the meat of the region schedule, so we have to take it one game at a time and try to qualify for the playoffs,” Trojans Head Coach Scott Basden said.

Coach Basden pinpointed the offensive and defensive lines as strengths for this year’s Trojans team. Muscle Shoals posted a 68-0 shutout win against their region opponent Columbia, and the most points allowed was against a 7A program. Muscle Shoals defeated Florence 44-28 in Week 2.

As for Hartselle, the Tigers have held their opponents to under ten points in four of their six match-ups. Earlier in the season, Head Coach Bryan Moore said the quarterback position had been a point of emphasis for the Tigers after graduating starting quarterback JT Blackwood last year. Jack Smith stepped up as a leader of this team since Week 0, when he was named the 48 Blitz Player of the Week. Hartselle averages around 44 points per game.

Friday’s game is slated for 7:00 P.M. in the Shoals.

