Alabama man featured in Garden and Gun magazine as ‘Conservation Hero’

NORTH ALABAMA (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The latest issue of Garden & Gun Magazine is perfect for nature lovers, but a feature on Alabama conservationist Jason Throneberry might grab the attention of locals.

Throneberry was recently named a “Conservation Hero” by Garden & Gun. The October/November 2022 issue highlights people across the region for their efforts to conserve key Southern resources.

Throneberry is the Director of Freshwater Programs for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and works along the Cahaba River. The Cahaba is the longest free-flowing river in the state and about 200 square miles of the headwaters are the primary water source for the Birmingham Water Works Board system, the largest water provider in Alabama.

In case you need another reason as to why the Cahaba River is so important, it also has more species of fish than any other river of its size in North America.

Two dams built over five decades ago are stopping native Alabama fish from getting to Alabama riverways which is vital for breeding. TNC and Throneberry are fighting to make significant changes to the Alabama River System.

It’s one of the most biodiverse river systems on the planet, and they’re working to keep it that way.

Read more on Throneberry and his work with TNC at gardenandgun.com.

