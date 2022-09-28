Deals
Wallace State instructor on leave after racist, offensive social media posts

By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wallace State Community College released a statement on Wednesday in regards to an employee making “offensive” remarks on social media.

In the statement, the college reassures students, staff and the public that the campus is inclusive and caring and the incident is a reminder that “we must never think this work is done.”

“As a college, we affirm our commitment to recognizing, addressing, and eliminating racism, bigotry and discrimination in all its forms, and to serving as a beacon of equity, equality, inclusivity and accessibility for our community.”

Wallace State Community College President, Vicki Karolewics

According to the release the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

