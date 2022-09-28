Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

VA plans abortion access, counseling to veterans

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New laws in Alabama mean virtually all abortions are illegal, but some veterans may be able to access that service soon due to federal rules.

In September, the Department of Veterans Affairs submitted to the Federal Register an interim final rule that will allow it to provide access to abortions to veterans and their beneficiaries in cases when the pregnant woman’s life or health is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.

It will also provide abortion counseling. This is the first time abortion services will be offered by the VA.

According to officials with the VA, these services will be authorized immediately after the interim final rule is published. The rule will be available for public comment for 30 days thereafter.

WAFF 48 reached out to the VA for comment. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes sent a statement saying the following:

“In the matter of women’s reproductive health, this is a patient safety decision. Pregnant Veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we at VA will deliver.”

“We came to this decision after listening to VA health care providers and Veterans across the country, who sounded the alarm that abortion restrictions are creating a medical emergency for those we serve,” he added.

Once the rule is published, the VA says it will immediately prepare to provide these services in as many locations as possible.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
A large police presence was on the scene of an arrest on Memorial Parkway
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

AHSAA adopts new rule that accommodates religious requests
Fayetteville Utilities heading south
Fayetteville Utilities heading south
Florida evacuees escape from Hurricane Ian in Cullman
Huntsville PD seeking public’s help in identifying break-in suspect
Wallace State instructor on administrative leave after social media posts