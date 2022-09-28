Deals
Two men in Florence injured in stabbing

Florence Police Department vehicle(Source: WMBF News)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A stabbing in Florence on Wednesday sent two men to the hospital.

At 12:20 p.m. officers with the Florence Police Department responded to a home at 208 Double Oak Ct. on a stabbing call.

Once officers arrived they located two injured men, one sustained injuries to his abdomen, the other had head injuries. A woman was also located at the home but did not have any injuries.

Both of the men were flown to receive medical treatment.

This case is currently under investigation.

