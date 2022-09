HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle.

The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays.

Train and vehicle collision on Tabernacle Rd. (MCSO)

According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, only minor injuries were reported.

