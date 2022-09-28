Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Report: Those eligible for monkeypox vaccine who don’t get shot more likely to get infected

The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.(Source: CNN/CDC)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to federal government data.

The figure reflects the first wave of authoritative data collected by the Biden administration on the efficacy of the monkeypox vaccine.

It’s an important milestone in the administration’s fight against monkeypox.

Details of these early finding could be unveiled publicly as early as Wednesday when the White House Monkeypox Response Team is expected to hold its next press briefing.

One senior health official said the study can’t say how much changes in behavior might be a factor for the vaccinated people.

There are also outstanding questions about the durability of the vaccine and how long protection will last.

While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC, CONVERSATIONS ON HEALTH CARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
A large police presence was on the scene of an arrest on Memorial Parkway
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills,...
Katie Couric says she’s been treated for breast cancer
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team briefing
According to the latest federal numbers, natural disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion last...
Scammers target victims in the wake of natural disasters