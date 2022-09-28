Deals
“They kept saying it was going to come right over us”: Florida evacuees find peace of mind in Cullman

Florida evacuees escape from Hurricane Ian in Cullman
By D'Quan Lee
Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds over 150 miles per hour.

“I had lived in that area for 58 years and I’d never had left a storm before,” Fort White, FL. native Rex Martin said.

Martin says he saw the projections for the storm and decided getting out of the storm’s path was his best option. He chose Cullman Campgrounds as his destination.

“They kept saying it was going to come right over us,” Martin continued. “We live full time in an RV to travel the country and we were just there visiting our friends for a few weeks and so we decided to hook up and go and our friends decided they would follow us.”

He’s referring to Jackie Brothers and her family. They live in a mobile home in Fort White and didn’t want to take any chances. Thankfully, Jackie says the storm isn’t expected to cause significant damage to her hometown, but she’s in no rush to return home.

“I’m still not going to get in too big of a hurry to go home. We’re going to wait until Friday,” Brothers said. “Just to make sure it’s not going to do another little curve over something and maybe come back and get us a little bit. Even though they’re saying it won’t, I just want to be safe.”

Brogthers says evacuating isn’t her first option for dealing with storms, but for Rex, he’s all ears the next time a major hurricane is heading his way.

“If another comes our way, we’re going to take off again,” Brothers said.

