A spotlight on veterans’ well-being: a town hall and resource fair

Still Serving Veterans leaders are shining a light on mental health and suicide in the veteran community. They’re taking action all across the state.
By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Still Serving Veterans leaders are shining a light on mental health and suicide in the veteran community. They’re taking action all across the state and now they’re stopping in Huntsville.

They traveled from Mobile and Dothan up through Tuscaloosa and they say their fourth stop in Huntsville is especially important because Madison County has the highest number of veteran suicides in the state. In 2020, Still Serving Veterans reported 17 suicides by veterans.

President Paulette Risher says in other cities, they usually do a town hall on veteran suicides paired with a job fair but they’re taking a different route in Huntsville. Instead of a job fair, they’re hosting a resource fair. Community groups can table for free at the event so veterans know the resources available to them.

Risher says she believes the fair, plus a panel will be really helpful.

“One of the things I like about this format is if you have someone struggling with something there’s somebody on that panel that can stop and help them and it does my heart good to see them help them,” said Risher. “They’ll take surveys and they’ll have follow-ups so the state will follow up with anyone who has an issue or something they need help with.”

The fair kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Jaycee Community Building on Airport Road in Huntsville and entry is free.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

