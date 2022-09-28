Deals
September’s Top 10 Now and Then with Hunter Jackson

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Want to know what’s on the Billboard charts this week?

Hunter Jackson In the Morning from MY 101.5 FM joined TVL to talk about the latest trending songs. But we love to get a little blast from the past and talk popular songs from 10 years ago!

We’re looking at Billboard’s chart from this month in 2022 and way back in 2012.

