The Rocket City Octane Show is ready to ride

By Anna Mahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you love hot wheels or real hot rods, the Rocket City Octane Show is one you don’t want to miss!

On Saturday, Oct. 1, people from all over are showing off their favorite cars. From vintage mustangs, to the latest camaros, there is something for everyone, literally. You can meet racers, car detailers who have tricked out the coolest rides, see some of your favorite cars from movies and more.

The indoor show means it will be a cool and rain-free day! And if you’re bringnig a young car fan, make sure they get some face paintings or temporary tattoos to feel like a real muscle car fan!

It’s all happening at the Von Braun Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.Tickets are $5 while kids 12 and under get in free!

For more informationa and tickets, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

