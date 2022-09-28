Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning.

The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.

Officials on the scene say that everyone inside the home made it out uninjured but that the home is destroyed.

The Hazel Green Fire Department was assisted by the Bobo, Meridianville and Toney fire departments and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.

Reports of the fire came in around 7:22 a.m.

