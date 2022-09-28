Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Contest

Multiple fire departments respond to home fire in Toney

Officials on the scene say that everyone inside the home made it out uninjured but that the...
Officials on the scene say that everyone inside the home made it out uninjured but that the home is destroyed.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - At least five fire departments responded to the scene of a fire in Toney Wednesday morning.

The fire was located on Planters Rd. in Toney and neighbors reported seeing explosions on the scene but the Hazel Green Fire Department reports that it did not see any explosions.

Officials on the scene say that everyone inside the home made it out uninjured but that the home is destroyed.

The Hazel Green Fire Department was assisted by the Bobo, Meridianville and Toney fire departments and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc.

Reports of the fire came in around 7:22 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
A large police presence was on the scene of an arrest on Memorial Parkway
Huntsville Police arrest man on Memorial Parkway following reported shots fired
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage
One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility spoke to WAFF about the treatment inside.
Inmates at Alabama correctional facilities striking for better conditions
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

Generic
Morgan County Commission approves additional deputy positions, rehiring blacklisted employees
Both men were charged with capital murder in a 2019 killing.
‘I want justice’ mother of 2019 murder victim to attend trial
Finding ways to combat rising inflation
Finding ways to combat rising inflation
Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide
Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide