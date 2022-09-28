Deals
Morgan County Commission approves additional deputy positions, rehiring blacklisted employees

Morgan County Commission approves creation of additional deputy positions
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Morgan Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday morning creating two additional deputy sheriff positions.

According to Commission Chairman, Ray Long, the two new positions were created to boost safety in the area.

He said the positions will not cost the county any extra money, for now, adding that funding for the positions is coming from American Rescue Plan Funds.

“Any officer you can add, it adds to the safety of our residents,” Chairman Long said. “This really isn’t costing the county anything, we are pulling from our federal ARPA funds to do this. It’ll guarantee those positions for at least 3 years. And hopefully, by then our economy has turned around and we can keep those positions.”

At the same meeting where the additional deputy positions were approved, the commission also amended policies and procedures regarding rehiring former workers.

The new amendment allows former county workers who were given a “not for rehire” label to be considered for jobs.

In an interview with the DecaturDaily, Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said that this will help fill roles that have been left vacant. Puckett also told the DecaturDaily that he has not had a fully staffed jail more than one time since he took over in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

