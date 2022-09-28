Deals
Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide

Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide
Madison City Schools ranked no. 1 in Alabama, 57th nationwide(MCS)
By Javon Williams
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In a report by NICHE, Madison Schools was ranked the No. 1 school district in the state of Alabama.

The district sits on top of the other 137 districts in the state and was named the 57th best school district nationwide.

Elementary, middle and high schools in Madison were also ranked top ten in the NICHE report. The ranks are as followed:

Elementary, this list is out of 741 schools ranked statewide:

  • 3. Mill Creek
  • 4. Horizon
  • 5. Heritage
  • 6. Columbia
  • 8. Midtown
  • 9. Madison
  • 10. Rainbow

Middle, this list is out of 397 schools ranked statewide:

  • 1. Discovery Middle
  • 5. Liberty

High, this list is out of 365 high schools statewide:

  • 6. James Clemens
  • 9. Bob Jones

Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols says these rankings are a reflection of the students, parents and staff.

“Certainly, administrators, teachers and support staff in our schools deserve much of the credit. They are where the learning happens every day,” Dr. Nichols said. “It is also a reflection of the great parents and kids we have in the district and an administrative team and board that continuously looks for ways to improve.”

NICHE bases its annual evaluations using criteria including state test scores, college readiness, teacher quality, SAT/ACT scores, graduation rates, public school and district rating and opinions from parents and students.

