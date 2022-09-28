‘I want justice’ mother of 2019 murder victim to attend trial

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a man who was murdered in Feb. 2019 in Decatur told the DecaturDaily that she plans to attend the trial.

In Feb. 2019, Michael Irvin Jr. was shot and killed in his home on Marion St. in Decatur.

In April 2019, two men were arrested for the murder of Irvin Jr.

Ulysses Wilkerson and Zachary Williams were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Now Ann Irvin, the mother of Irvin Jr. told DecaturDaily she will be at the trial.

“I want justice, and I want a life sentence for (Williams),” Ann Irvin said Monday. “I’ve had many sleepless nights since ‘Dooney’ was killed.”

DecaturDaily reports that court records show there are 61 potential witnesses.

“(Williams’) parents can go visit him in the jail to see him,” Ann Irvin said. “I have to go to the cemetery to visit my son.”

