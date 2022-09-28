Huntsville PD seeking public’s help in identifying break-in suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a break-in suspect.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with Huntsville PD, a person is suspected of breaking into vehicles at Burn Boot Camp and using stolen IDs to withdraw money from bank accounts.

If you have any information related to these incidents, call (256) 722-7100.

