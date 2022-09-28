Deals
Huntsville PD seeking public’s help in identifying break-in suspect

This person is suspected of breaking into cars at Burn Boot Camp.
This person is suspected of breaking into cars at Burn Boot Camp.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a break-in suspect.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with Huntsville PD, a person is suspected of breaking into vehicles at Burn Boot Camp and using stolen IDs to withdraw money from bank accounts.

If you have any information related to these incidents, call (256) 722-7100.

